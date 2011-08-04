IFR-Barclays eyes alternative levers as revenues slump

by Gareth Gore

LONDON, Aug 4 (IFR) - Barclays Capital is set to continue selling assets over coming months in an effort to hit its ambitious return on equity targets, after an industry-wide decline in client activity pushed the bank further away from its planned 2012 revenue targets.

Rich Ricci and Jerry del Missier, who run the investment banking arm of UK lender Barclays (BARC.L), told IFR that the current market climate was "challenging", adding that the unit would use all levers available to boost return-on-equity following a drop-off in revenues.

Profit before tax came in at 2.4bn pounds during the first six months of the year, more than 29% down on the same period a year earlier. Although the firm was less badly hit than many of its European rivals, revenues were nonetheless down 11% at 6.26bn pounds - almost 800m pounds less than a year ago.

The slump puts the bank further away from its stated ambitions of pulling in almost 2.4bn pounds of extra business by the end of next year. But according to del Missier and Ricci, the firm's major focus will now be on increasing its return-on-equity, which it hopes to top 15%-16% by 2013.

"Since the second half of last year there's been the realisation that there won't be a V-shaped recovery, but something quite uneven," said del Missier. "We fully expected to be hunkering down, to be looking at costs. We have to be focused on returns."

Barclays Capital has already shrunk its total asset base by 11% to 1.08trn pounds over the last year. That's helped increase return on average equity from 14% to 15% over the same period, despite a drop-off in revenues. Clearly the option to carry on dumping assets remains open if business continues to sag.

"We are keeping our focus on returns," said Ricci. "Growing revenues, improving cost management or more efficient capital management are levers we can use [to boost ROE]."

Most of the slump in revenues came from the bank's dominant fixed income, currency and commodities business, which saw total income fall 20% to 3.92bn pounds. The growing equities franchise gained 4.9% to 1.11bn pounds, while investment banking revenues added 11% to 1.13bn pounds.

Since the acquisition of the US businesses of a bankrupt Lehman Brothers, the firm has been steadily beefing up equities and investment banking, shifting the balance of power away from the once all-important FICC operation. In 2008, equities and M&A made up 18% of top-line income; last year that reached 35%, albeit on the back of a massive decline in FICC.

"We haven't been immune to the downturn but the build-out is starting to pay off, especially in equities and investment banking," added Ricci. "Our fixed income franchise has also shown some resilience especially in relation to our peers and we've actually increased our market share there."

But the two remain sombre about the outlook for markets in the months ahead, with the European debt crisis, economic uncertainty and other issues all hanging over investor and corporate sentiment. Any further decline could make their targets look even more ambitious.

"It's unlikely that the industry is going to get bailed out by some momentous revenue opportunity in the third and fourth quarter," said del Missier. "It's going to be a challenging year for all banks. There's major event risk in the markets right now, and that environment isn't going to go away."

(Gareth Gore is associate editor of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication; Tel: +44-207-369-7541)