UPDATE 3-Barclays called reckless over $511 mln payments to Qatar investors

* UK regulator plans to fine bank 50 mln stg for disclosure
failings
* Barclays says it will fight FCA's Qatar deal findings
* Barclays income down 500 mln stg July-Aug on weak
investment bank
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Sept 16 Barclays has been
branded reckless by a British watchdog for failing to disclose
payments of 322 million pounds ($511 million) in advisory fees
to Qatari investors who helped bail it out during the financial
crisis.
In its prospectus for a 5.95 billion pound ($9.4 billion)
share issue, the British bank said the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) planned to fine it 50 million pounds for its
failure to adequately disclose the fees that have been paid over
the last five years.
The payments were made under "advisory service agreements"
linked to Barclays' emergency fundraising with Qatari investors,
which helped the bank avoid taking a taxpayer bailout in 2008.
"The FCA considers that Barclays ... acted recklessly," the
prospectus said.
The FCA's findings are another blow to Barclays Chief
Executive Antony Jenkins, who took over a year ago and continues
to be dogged by issues from the past as he tries to clean up his
bank after a string of scandals.
It was the first bank to be fined for its part in a global
scam to manipulate Libor interest rates and has set aside 5.5
billion pounds to compensate customers for mis-sold insurance
and interest rate hedging products.
Barclays said it was fighting the FCA's findings. The
dispute could go to a tribunal, and take months to be finalised.
The watchdog, which declined further comment, issued warning
notices to Barclays last week, including notification of the
financial penalty.
The FCA and the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) have been
investigating for about a year the circumstances surrounding
Barclays' controversial fundraising from Qatar in 2008.
The U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchanges
Commission are also probing the bank's relationships with Qatar,
and the U.S. Federal Reserve has asked to be kept informed,
Barclays said.
Qatar Holding invested 5.3 billion pounds in the bank in two
fundraisings, which helped it avoid the government bailouts of
rivals Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland.
The deal raised hackles from the outset, with other
shareholders angry that Middle East investors were offered
lucrative terms.
Qatar has made over 1.5 billion pounds from its bet on
Barclays, according to Reuters calculations, and is still the
bank's biggest shareholder with a 6.3 percent stake. It was paid
128 million pounds in fees as part of the cash calls and agreed
to provide advisory services to Barclays in the Middle East.
Those services have been the subject of the investigations.
WEAK TRADING
Barclays' prospectus also said its income in July and August
fell by 500 million pounds from a year ago as revenue in its
investment bank was significantly below the previous year.
The weak trading was mainly in its fixed income, currencies
and commodities division and left adjusted income for the eight
months to the end of August down 5 percent on the year.
Daily income for its investment bank so far this month was
ahead of July and August but below September 2012, it said.
Investors shrugged off the Qatar investigation and weak
trading and said the rights issues should attract strong demand.
Barclays shares were up 1.6 percent at 306.6 pence by 1450 GMT.
Barclays launched its rights issue of new stock to plug a
12.8 billion pound capital shortfall identified by Britain's
regulator in July.
It is offering shareholders one new share at 185 pence for
every four they own. The bank expects the new shares to start
trading on Oct. 4.
Risk disclosures in the 185-page prospectus showed the bank
is battling on several other fronts.
It said it could also lose C$500 million ($484 million) from
a dispute in Canada related to the sale of credit default swaps.
Barclays lost a court case against Devonshire Trust, an
asset-backed commercial paper trust, two years ago and in July
the Court of Appeal for Ontario dismissed its appeal. Barclays
said it was considering its options.
The bank said it would continue to "vigorously" defend
itself against a record $453 million fine imposed by a U.S.
energy regulator in July. The fine imposed by the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission (FERC) relates to power trading in the
western United States from 2006 to 2008.
Barclays said the criminal division of the United States
Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York was also
now looking at the same conduct issues as FERC.