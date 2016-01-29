MOVES-Barclays hires JPMorgan's Venkatakrishnan as Chief Risk Officer

LONDON Jan 29 Barclays has appointed
JPMorgan Chase & Co's C.S. Venkatakrishnan as its Chief Risk
Officer, the bank said on Friday, the latest in a series of
JPMorgan alumni to join the British lender.
Venkatakrishnan will be responsible for helping to define
and manage Barclays' risk profile in conjunction with its board,
executive committee and the bank's new CEO Jes Staley, who used
to run JPMorgan's investment bank.
Venkatakrishnan is expected to start at Barclays in May, and
is expected to work closely with Finance Director Tushar
Morzaria, another JPMorgan veteran.
Venkatakrishnan has served as Head of Model Risk and
Development at the U.S. bank since 2012 and Head of Operational
Risk since September 2013.
"Mr Venkatakrishnan has a long and well-established track
record of helping to prudently define and manage risk appetite
in large complex financial institutions like ours," Staley said
in a statement.
"He has extensive experience in the development of
regulatory capital models and with stress testing," he added.
Barclays current Chief Risk Officer Robert Le Blanc will
become Vice Chair of Risk and Strategy, following
Venkatakrishnan's appointment.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)