Barclays sees more disciplinary action for traders

LONDON, July 3 Barclays Plc said
disciplinary action loomed for traders at the bank after an
interest rate-rigging scandal that cost its boss his job,
according to a document prepared for a parliamentary hearing
this week.
"We are conducting a review of each individual's conduct to
assess their accountability and to determine appropriate action.
The full range of tools will be made available within this
review," Barclays said in the document.
Chief Executive Bob Diamond quit from Britain's
third-largest bank on Tuesday, leaving Chairman Marcus Agius -
who had said he would resign over the scandal a day earlier - to
look for a successor.
Many of the individuals in that part of the business were no
longer with the bank, Barclays said. For certain others, it had
taken action by witholding bonus payments, pending the outcome
of the investigation.
Barclays was fined $453 million by U.S. and British
authorities after admitting that traders tried to manipulate the
London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), a benchmark for hundreds
of trillions worth of financial contracts.