Barclays to pay $500,000 to settle charges over record keeping -CFTC

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday it had ordered Barclays Bank PLC to pay $500,000 to settle charges of record-keeping deficiencies.
As part of the settlement, which covered record keeping for trades over a three-year period ending in October 2012, Barclays is required to cease and desist from committing further violations of relevant CFTC regulations, the agency said. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.