Barclays to pay $500,000 to settle charges over record keeping -CFTC

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday it had ordered Barclays Bank PLC to pay $500,000 to settle charges of record-keeping deficiencies.

As part of the settlement, which covered record keeping for trades over a three-year period ending in October 2012, Barclays is required to cease and desist from committing further violations of relevant CFTC regulations, the agency said. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)