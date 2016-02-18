Barclays to pay $50 million to end US currency rigging lawsuit

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 18 Barclays Plc agreed to
pay $50 million to settle a U.S. lawsuit claiming it rigged its
foreign exchange trading system to reject client orders that
would be unprofitable for the British bank.
The preliminary, all-cash settlement with investors led by
Axiom Investment Advisors LLC was disclosed in papers filed on
Wednesday night in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, and
requires a judge's approval.
It comes three months after Barclays agreed to pay $150
million and fire a senior electronic trading official to resolve
similar claims by the New York State Department of Financial
Services.
Barclays denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. Mark Lane,
a bank spokesman, declined to comment.
Christopher Burke, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, did not
immediately respond on Thursday to requests for comment.
The lawsuit arose from "Last Look," a Barclays feature meant
to deter traders from exploiting tiny delays, often just a few
milliseconds, in the flow of information within the marketplace.
Instead, according to the New York regulator, Barclays used
Last Look as a "general filter" to weed out unprofitable trades,
and gave vague or inaccurate responses to clients who asked why
their trades were not being processed.
Axiom, which is based in Manhattan, said Barclays' activity
caused "significant damages" for its foreign exchange
counterparties, and amounted to breach of contract or fraud.
Barclays revised Last Look in September and October 2014 so
that it would reject trades deemed "sufficiently unprofitable"
for both customers and the bank, not just the bank, the New York
regulator has said.
The plaintiffs' lawyers in the Axiom case may seek fees as
high as one-third of the settlement fund, court papers show.
The case is Axiom Investment Advisors LLC v. Barclays Bank
Plc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
15-09323.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)