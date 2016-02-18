UPDATE 1-Barclays to pay $50 million to end US currency rigging lawsuit

(Adds comment from plaintiff's lawyer, litigation against other
banks, Deutsche Bank lawsuit and comment)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Feb 18 Barclays Plc agreed to
pay $50 million to settle a U.S. lawsuit claiming it rigged its
foreign exchange trading system to reject client orders that
would be unprofitable for the British bank.
The preliminary, all-cash settlement with investors led by
Axiom Investment Advisors LLC was disclosed in papers filed on
Wednesday night in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, and
requires a judge's approval.
It comes three months after Barclays agreed to pay $150
million and fire a senior electronic trading official to resolve
similar claims by the New York State Department of Financial
Services.
Barclays denied wrongdoing and agreed to provide information
that may help Axiom pursue similar cases against other banks.
Mark Lane, a Barclays spokesman, declined to comment.
The lawsuit arose from "Last Look," a Barclays trading
system feature meant to deter traders from exploiting tiny
delays, often just a few milliseconds, in the flow of
information within the marketplace.
Instead, according to the New York regulator, Barclays used
Last Look as a "general filter" to weed out unprofitable trades,
and gave vague or inaccurate responses to clients who asked why
their trades were not being processed.
Axiom, which is based in Manhattan, said this caused
"significant damages" for Barclays' foreign exchange
counterparties, and amounted to breach of contract or fraud.
In September and October 2014, Barclays revised Last Look so
that it would reject trades deemed "sufficiently unprofitable"
for both customers and the bank, not just the bank, the New York
regulator has said.
Barclays is among several banks that in 2015 settled private
U.S. litigation over alleged currency rigging.
Claims over Last Look were not covered in its settlement.
George Zelcs, a lawyer for Axiom, called the latest Barclays
accord "a meaningful initial settlement that hopefully allows us
to move forward in other cases," including a lawsuit against
Deutsche Bank over a similar algorithm.
A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman declined to comment.
The case is Axiom Investment Advisors LLC v. Barclays Bank
Plc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
15-09323. The Deutsche Bank case is Axiom Investment Advisors
LLC v. Deutsche Bank AG in the same court, No. 15-09945.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)