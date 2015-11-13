UPDATE 1-Barclays freezes staff hiring until January to cut costs

(adds details of costs cuts across Europe)
By Olivia Oran and Anjuli Davies
NEW YORK/LONDON Nov 13 British bank Barclays
Plc has put a freeze on hiring new staff until the
start of next year as it steps up efforts to cut costs and raise
profitability.
A Barclays spokesman said the hiring freeze had been in
place since late September and was due to be reviewed at the
start of January.
There are exceptions to the freeze, including to fill
vacancies for UK branch staff and for some critical positions,
as well as vacant positions in low cost locations, the spokesman
said.
Across Europe, investment banks are retrenching and cutting
costs as they lose share to U.S. rivals that acted more quickly
after the global financial crisis to regain profitability.
Wall Street banks are estimated to make an average return on
equity (ROE) of 12.4 percent in 2015, versus 8.3 percent for
their European peers, Morgan Stanley analysts calculate.
Many banks are taking an increasingly hard line on costs in
an effort to improve profitability. Barclays is midway through a
three year plan to cut costs, which involves shedding 19,000
staff, or about 14 percent of its global workforce. (here)
John McFarlane has increased the focus on costs after taking
over as Barclays chairman in April. The bank's incoming Chief
Executive Jes Staley, who starts in December, is also expected
to try to find more savings.
Deutsche Bank announced in October it would cut
15,000 jobs at Germany's biggest bank, exit 10 countries and cut
costs to less than 22 billion euros by 2018 after splitting its
investment bank in two.
That same month, Switzerland's Credit Suisse
announced a big restructuring plan under new CEO Tidjane Thiam.
Alongside raising 6 billion Swiss francs from investors,
Credit Suisse will cut 1,600 jobs in its home market and
relocate up to 1,800 positions from London where costs are
particularly high.
The Swiss bank this week started a round of 100 job cuts in
London, predominantly in the fixed income rates and foreign
exchange divisions, according to market sources.
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford and Mark Potter)