Barclays says lawsuit by financier Staveley is "misconceived"

LONDON, June 16 Barclays has described
a $1.0 billion-plus civil lawsuit brought by financier Amanda
Staveley over the bank's emergency fundraising from Gulf
investors at the height of the credit crisis in 2008 as
"fundamentally misconceived".
Laying out a 44-page defence against allegations of
fraudulent misrepresentation, Barclays denied dishonesty and
alleged Staveley's private equity group PCP Capital Partners was
unable to establish it had suffered any loss from negotiations
with the bank during its October 2008 capital raising.
"Barclays denies that it made any representations which were
false," it stated in a court document seen by Reuters on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)