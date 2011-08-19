Barclays shares and swaps battered in US market

* Barclays stock dived 11.3 percent in U.S. trading

* Credit default swaps soared 13.2 percent

* Bank has relatively meager exposure to PIIGS

By Lauren Tara LaCapra

NEW YORK, Aug 18 Bank stocks around the world took a beating on Thursday, but investors and traders were scratching their heads over why shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) took one of the deepest dives while its credit default swaps widened dramatically.

European banks have been plagued by concerns over their exposure to the debt of financially troubled neighbors such as Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain -- the so-called PIIGS. Barclays isn't immune but a recent six-month earnings report depicted it with a deep pool of cash and a solid deposit base that stood in sharp contrast to rivals such as Societe Generale [SOGNNY.UL] and BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA).

Shares of the French banks, which are large holders of Greek and Italian debt, have been heavily hit amid rumors denied by the banks and government officials that they are having trouble accessing funding in the overnight interbank lending market.

Barclays' U.S.-listed American Depositary Receipts, nevertheless, plummeted 11.3 percent in trading on the New York Stock Exchange -- tracing an 11.5 percent fall of its underlying shares earlier Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. That far outpaced the 7 percent decline in ADRs of Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) or the 3.8 percent fall in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co(JPM.N).

The Stoxx 600 European banking index fell 7 percent on Thursday while the KBW Bank Index of large-cap U.S. bank stocks lost 5.6 percent.

DEFAULT EXPECTATIONS

The cost of credit default swaps, insurance against a default on Barclays' five-year bonds, soared 13.2 percent to 240 basis point, according to Markit, a higher climb than any of its large European banking peers.

The absolute cost of protection against a Barclays bond default was exceeded among European banks only by Societe Generale and Royal Bank of Scotland, which is largely a ward of the UK government.

Even SocGen, the bank most seriously battered of Europe's banking giants in the past week, fared better in Thursday's market. Its U.S. ADRs, which trade on the relatively illiquid "pink-sheet" market for low-capital shares, fell 10.5 percent while underlying shares in Europe were down 12.3 percent on Thursday.

In the U.S. interbank lending market, Barclays' borrowing rate Wednesday night was higher at a bid of Libor plus .29778 than all other banks except for RBS-which paid the same rate-and Norinchukin, the U.S. arm of a Japanese cooperative bank.

A spokeswoman for Barclays, the U.K.'s second-largest bank by assets, declined to comment on Thursday's market events.

DEEP LIQUIDITY POOL

Some professional stock and bond traders said heavy options activity pointed to a possible raid against Barclays by short-sellers.

Also contributing to the decline, they speculated, were two public reports. Thursday's Wall Street Journal said the New York Federal Reserve has been probing the funding strength of the U.S. arms of European banks and the European Central Bank on Wednesday released data indicating that an unidentified European bank tapped it for a $500 million one-week loan at a near-desperation rate of 1.1 percent.

One trader said he had no idea why Barclays would be more sensitive than rivals to those reports, when few people believe it could have been the borrowing bank. "Strange to me," the London-based trader said. "Who knows? Just more panic."

As of June 30, Barclays had a liquidity buffer of 145 billion pounds ($239.3 billion), enough to cover more than a year of wholesale funds outflow, according to an interim report of its six-month earnings on Aug. 2.

According to a report by research firm CreditSights on Thursday, Barclays "liquidity coverage ratio," a new regulatory metric that is not yet in place, reached a relative strong 86 percent at end of June, up from 80 percent at the end of December. Barclays is one of the few banks to have disclosed the ratio.

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Additional reporting by David Henry; editing by Bernard Orr)