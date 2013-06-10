UPDATE 1-Barclays fires back, says hostility to banks unhealthy

* Chairman insists banks play vital role in recovery
* Says Barclays working on adjusting compensation
* Sees Sumitomo sale of Barclays stake as a one-off
* Says easy money cannot continue indefinitely
By Randall Palmer and Louise Egan
MONTREAL, June 10 Barclays PLC Chairman
David Walker hit back on Monday against what he said has become
the "political and media industry" of badmouthing banks and
bankers, and insisted on banks' vital role in a free-market
economy.
"The persistence of hostility to banks and bankers, much
more marked in Europe than elsewhere, is in my view seriously
unhealthy," he told the economic Conference of Montreal.
"The function of banking needs to be recognized as a key
contributor to recovery in a developed world, in which credit is
principally extended through the banks and the market rather
than through state-run conduits."
Barclays, Britain's second-largest bank, and the banking
industry in general have been under pressure for their role in
the recent financial crisis. Barclays has been told to rein in
pay for top staff and to tighten control of its operations after
a string of scandals.
Asked by a reporter if Barclays has made progress in pushing
pay packages down, Walker said: "We are determined to remain
competitive. How we will do it is, as you can imagine, something
we've got a huge amount of work on, in common with others who
are in a similar position."
Walker also said the sale by Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corp of about half its stake in Barclays did not mean
other major shareholders were likely to follow suit.
"My understanding is that for a long time Sumitomo have
indicated that it was their intention at the right time to
reduce their holding, and they've now done so; but I don't think
it has implications for any other holders," he said.
On another corporate matter, he said Barclays was now
working on a short list of candidates to replace its finance
director, Chris Lucas. He said he "would be very disappointed"
if the new person was not in place by around
yearend.
Barclays also cautioned that the "current very relaxed
monetary policy stance" in the United States, Britain and the
euro zone was in response to a crisis and could not credibly
continue indefinitely.
"Its effectiveness is probably diminishing over time. And it
should not be regarded as part of the normal public policy
arsenal," he said.