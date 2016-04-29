INSIGHT-How Barclays turned a $10 bln profit into a tax loss

* Barclays gained unusual tax advantage from Luxembourg law
* Campaigners want law changed, cite taxpayer support for
banks
* Bank says it did not use Luxembourg to get tax cut
* Says benefit was unexpected and unplanned
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, April 29 When Barclays Plc sold
a fund management business to U.S. financial group Blackrock
Inc. in 2009, the larger-than-expected $15.2 billion
price tag was not the only good news for the British bank's
investors.
The way Barclays structured the sale -- by booking part of
the proceeds in Luxembourg -- allowed it to do something not
possible under most tax systems: generate a tax loss from a
tax-exempt transaction, a Reuters analysis of previously
unreported company filings and statements shows.
The move has helped Barclays to earn billions of dollars
almost tax free.
The entirely legal deal is the latest example of the ways in
which some companies are able to benefit from tax regimes that
regulators around the world are trying to crack down on so they
can raise more tax revenue at home.
The small European state of Luxembourg is among those coming
under scrutiny for its tax regime that local authorities and
lawyers say is a legitimate way to attract business.
Barclays' tax loss was made possible because it sold its
Barclays Global Investors (BGI) business tax free in Britain,
but had part of the sale proceeds -- $9 billion in Blackrock
shares - paid to a subsidiary in Luxembourg.
That way, Barclays was able to offset the risk of the shares
losing value, something not normally possible in a tax-free
deal. A rise would have netted Barclays profits. When instead
the shares fell, Barclays used the loss to claim a tax deduction
in Luxembourg that was not available in the UK.
Barclays' subsidiary in Luxembourg, one of Europe's smallest
states with just half a million people, lost $2.6 billion when
the Blackrock shares fell, but has earned almost double the
amount virtually tax free since 2012, partly by offsetting some
of the Blackrock loss.
Barclays spokeswoman Candice MacDonald said the structure of
the BGI sale was not aimed at securing a tax reduction but
intended to secure a simpler and more certain tax treatment and
avoid volatility in the bank's regulatory capital. Blackrock
declined comment.
Tax advisers say there is nothing wrong with companies
organising their affairs to take advantage of generous tax
treatments offered by different countries.
"It would be very odd to criticise that or say it's
inappropriate," said Neal Todd, tax partner at Berwin Leighton
Paisner. "If governments aren't happy with the law, they should
change it."
TAILS YOU DON'T LOSE
The European Commission is investigating whether Luxembourg
has broken EU rules by not applying its tax rules appropriately,
offering companies an unfair tax advantage. Last year it said
the state did break those rules in a deal with carmaker Fiat.
The Grand Duchy, a founder member of the bloc, says it is
making itself an attractive financial centre using only
legitimate means.
Barclays is not part of the EU investigation, since the
structure of the BGI sale involves using an unusual law in a
straightforward manner rather than any inappropriate
interpretation of the rules.
The bank is one of hundreds of companies which lawyers say
have benefited from Luxembourg's little-known 'Heads you win,
tails you don't lose' tax treatment of significant shareholdings
which Reuters reported on in 2013. reut.rs/1dKmKcG
The treatment runs counter to the symmetry principle
fundamental to most tax systems: where profits are taxable,
losses are tax deductible, but if a gain or income is
tax-exempt, corresponding losses cannot reduce tax on other
income.
What some politicians say sets Barclays apart is that, like
all UK banks, it got significant support from taxpayers during
the financial crisis.
The government offered more than £600 billion in credit to
the banking sector through support schemes and bought stakes in
some banks, enabling them to pay their debts to others like
Barclays.
TAXPAYER SUPPORT
Campaigners like Molly Scott Cato, member of the European
Parliament for the Green Party, say this makes Barclays' tax
savings unacceptable.
"They should have greater social responsibility after the
financial crisis that we are all still paying for," she said.
She also said the Grand Duchy's tax rules should not deviate
from international norms like the symmetry principle and help
companies shift profits and losses. "It is creating an uneven
playing field," she said.
The Luxembourg Ministry of Finance did not respond to
requests for comment but has previously denied using tax rules
to unfairly attract investment and jobs.
Barclays has said it does appreciate the taxpayer support it
and peers received and it adopted a set of tax principles in
2013 that ensures it behaves in a socially responsible way.
These principles bar artificial tax planning.
Tax lawyers in Luxembourg say no other EU country offers the
same asymmetric treatment of share sales and credit the law with
making Luxembourg an attractive location for holding companies.
Scott Cato and others say the Luxembourg law should be
scrapped, but tax lawyers say it is very difficult for the EU to
force countries to change laws covering income and capital gains
taxes, since bloc rules give national governments sole
responsibility in this area.
FROM PROFIT TO TAX LOSS
The sale delivered significant windfalls for senior Barclays
executives although none of them benefited from the Luxembourg
structure, because their gains were assessed under their
personal income tax systems.
Bob Diamond, the head of investment banking who would later
go on to lead Barclays group, netted gains of $33 million,
according to a 2009 bank filing. His deputy Richard Ricci was
also one of the largest shareholders in BGI, but the head of
BGI, Blake Grossman, was the largest beneficiary, as the
second-largest shareholder in BGI after Barclays.
In all, minority shareholders in BGI - mainly BGI and
Barclays executives - received over 500 million pounds from the
sale of BGI, according to Barclays 2009 annual report.
The possibility that Barclays could benefit from the law was
not a given when the bank began courting buyers for BGI in early
2009.
Analysts predicted a $10 billion price tag but Barclays
agreed a $13.5 billion sale to Blackrock on condition it
accepted around half the money in shares, then trading at $180
each.
The risk for Barclays was that, if those shares fell in
value by the time the bank came to sell them, then the BGI
windfall might not end up as large as it hoped.
When the deal went through in Dec. 2009, Barclays sold BGI
to Blackrock for $6.6 billion in cash and shares now worth
almost $9 billion, thanks to a Blackrock share price jump to
$227 each.
Barclays told Blackrock to issue those shares not to BGI's
UK owner Barclays Global Investors UK, but to a recently created
Luxembourg company called Barclays BR Holdings Sarl.
When Barclays decided to sell its shares in Blackrock in
2012, the U.S. asset manager's stock had fallen back to $160.
Even at this share price, the BGI sale had netted Barclays a
profit of well over $10 billion, but the bank now had a paper
loss of $2.6 billion in Luxembourg, filings show. And being
Luxembourg, that loss was deductible against other income.
Much of tax loss from the Blackrock share sale remains
because Barclays also generated other tax losses from
investments held in Luxembourg, the Barclays spokeswoman said.
Barclays had no branch network and only 14 staff in
Luxembourg. But it structured some of its most profitable deals
so that it could also report large profits there.
In the three years since selling the Blackrock stake,
Barclays has made profits of 2.4 billion pounds in Luxembourg,
its filings show. The tax it paid on this income totalled 24
million pounds.
