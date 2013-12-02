UPDATE 1-Top European banks rush to sell last minute CoCos

(Includes Credit Suisse announcement, adds background
information))
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Barclays and Credit Suisse are both
preparing contingent capital (CoCo) transactions this week
encouraged by highly supportive market conditions allowing banks
to sell high-risk securities before year end.
Both banks are trying to meet strict capital requirements
set out by national regulators taking an aggressive approach to
banks' leverage ratios - a measure of risk regulators have
recently brought into focus. Banks like Barclays and Credit
Suisse can use Additional Tier 1 bonds to meet some of those
requirements.
Barclays is likely to be first out of the blocks having
announced its intention to sell a euro-denominated Additional
Tier 1 contingent convertible security, which will be perpetual
non-callable for seven years, following an investor call
scheduled for 13:30GMT on Monday.
Barclays is bookrunner, while the joint-lead managers are
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit
Agricole, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.
The security is expected to be rated B+/BB+ by S&P and Fitch
respectively.
Meanwhile, Credit Suisse is planning to sell a perpetual
non-call 10, low-trigger contingent capital Tier 1 issue, as
soon as this week, according to the bank.
The issuer will visit London and New York for two days of
investor meetings starting Monday and a US dollar Reg S/144A
transaction may follow subject to market conditions.
LEVERAGE TARGET
In the case of Barclays, the bank has been set a 3% leverage
ratio target by the Prudential Regulatory Authority which it
needs to achieve by June 2014. That ratio remained at 2.2% in
the third quarter, even though the bank shed more than EUR100bn
of assets and completed a GBP5.95bn rights issue.
The market backdrop is highly supportive for these kinds of
securities as Barclays already saw in the US dollar market when
it sold a 8.25% USD2bn perpetual non-call five-year bond that
attracted a USD10bn order book last month.
Yields have been falling across the bank capital spectrum in
recent months, pushing investors into riskier securities.