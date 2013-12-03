Books reach EUR7bn on Barclays' inaugural euro AT1

BRIEF-Leclanche announces 2.7 mln Sfr equity investment by Baring Asset Management
* Says announces 2.7 million Swiss franc equity investment by Baring Asset Management as part of broader capital raising
LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - The first euro denominated Additional Tier 1 issue for Barclays Plc has attracted around EUR7bn of investor demand, according to a lead manager.
The UK lender will price the EUR1bn perpetual non-call seven-year trade later today, and has revised guidance to 8%-8.125% from low to mid 8%. The coupon will therefore be lower than the 8.25% the bank paid for a US$2bn Additional Tier 1 priced in November.
Barclays is sole bookrunner. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, CACIB, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are leading the transaction which is expected to be rated B+/BB+ by S&P and Fitch.
ZURICH, April 7 Swiss banks will have to maintain a leverage ratio of 3 percent under draft proposals unveiled on Friday by the finance ministry that will also apply to small banks that have no minimum leverage ratios now.