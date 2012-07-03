FSA says no view on who should be next Barclays CEO

LONDON, July 3 The decision by Bob Diamond to
quit as chief executive of Barclays was made by Diamond
and the bank's board, Britain's financial watchdog said on
Tuesday, adding it had no view on who should be the lender's
next CEO.
Financial Services Authority Chairman Adair Turner said he
and colleagues at the watchdog had private conversations with
Barclays about the challenges the lender faces to bring about
the needed cultural change at the bank.
He declined to comment on whether the new CEO should come
from outside the group.
"We will simply be interested in making sure they get a very
high quality person who is technically capable of running a
large bank and achieve the cultural change that is required.
That could be internal or external," Turner told a news
conference.
Turner said the next settlement in the Libor scandal would
likely be before the end of the year.