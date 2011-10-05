Barclays Wealth expands Latin America team

Oct 5 Barclays Wealth has hired three new financial advisers to work with Latin American clients as the region's number of high net worth clients grows, the firm said on Wednesday.

Narciso Munoz, previously with HSBC's International Private Bank, along with Isaac Topel and Andres Cazenave, formerly with JP Morgan, have joined the team of 70 advisers and bankers currently serving the region.

Barclays Wealth's Daniel Esslinger, managing director for for Latin America, said in an interview that he hopes to double that number over the next three to four years.

"Today the market share of wealthy people in Latin America has become a substantial one," he said. "The growth reflects people who created a lot of wealth investing in the local stock market. Company growth has also boosted the income of corporate executives, who could become potential clients, he said.

The Latin America adviser base makes up about 30 percent of Barclays Wealth's total investment representatives and bankers. Two-thirds of the group is based in the United States.

Esslinger said the commodities boom has also attracted foreign investment.

He said the Barclays Wealth Latin America group covers about 80 percent of all the countries in the region.

"We look at all of the countries," he said. "We don't ignore smaller economies."

Barclays Wealth has hired 100 investment representatives over the past two years, along with seven new regional managers and several other senior-level positions as a part of a larger initiative to grow its Americas business. The Americas group caters primarily to clients with $10 million or more in investable assets.

Barclays Wealth, a division of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (BCS.N), has about $272 billion in assets under management as of the end of June.

