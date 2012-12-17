ON THE MOVE-Barclays adds two directors to U.S. wealth group

Dec 17 Barclays Plc said on Monday it hired two new directors for its wealth and investment management division as the British bank expands its presence in the United States.

Stephen Liss and Alpa Patel joined Barclays in newly created wealth management roles, based in New York and San Francisco, respectively. They report to Chris Johnson, a Barclays director.

Liss was previously a partner at international law firm Withers Bergman LLP, where he worked for more than a decade. Patel, who has worked in the advising industry for roughly two decades, was most recently the West Coast head of Credit Suisse AG's wealth planning group.

Credit Suisse has lost several veteran advisers recently, including former San Francisco-based managing director Carey Timbrell, and New York-based advisers Bob Constant and Jeryl Paris, who all joined Jefferies & Co this year.

The company declined to comment on Patel's departure.

In their new roles, Liss and Patel will work with high-net-worth clients in such areas as multigenerational estate planning, wealth preservation strategies and planned charitable giving.

Barclays has been building its wealth management presence in the United States. The company said last month it hired 17 advisers from top U.S. brokerages. Spread across eight offices, they managed $9.4 billion in client assets at their previous jobs.

Barclays' wealth and investment management division currently has 13 offices in the United States, including its trust company office.