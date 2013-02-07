ON THE MOVE-Barclays expands U.S. wealth group with 16 new hires

Feb 7 Barclays Plc said on
Thursday it added 16 new investment representatives to its
wealth and investment management division as the British bank
expands its presence in the United States.
The new hires, spread across seven different offices in the
United States, managed a combined $15 billion in client assets
at their previous jobs, bringing in $35 million in total revenue
in the last year.
In New York, Barclays hired Ramon Hache, Stephen Brazell and
Joseph Chung from Deutsche Bank AG's Market
Coverage Group, where they worked with clients primarily in
Latin America.
Steven Guggenheimer and George Zaki also joined Barclays in
New York from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch,
along with AllianceBernstein's Jonathan Mann, who
previously oversaw the overall management of Bernstein Global
Wealth Management's New York region.
The six New York hires are based out of Barclays' Park
Avenue office in Midtown Manhattan and report to regional
manager Mark Stevenson.
In Texas, Barclays landed Don Childress, Jeff Collins and
Neil Stone from Goldman Sachs' private wealth management
division. The new recruits are based out of Barclays' Houston
office and report to regional manager Steve Head.
In California, Barclays opened a new Beverly Hills office
with the addition of former BNY Mellon senior director
Watt Webb and former U.S. Trust senior private client adviser
Warren Cohn. The new Beverly Hills office is managed by regional
manager Brian Sears.
Also in California, former Union Bank vice president Adam
Morgens joined Barclays' Los Angeles office, also managed by
Sears. Morgens had been a part of the institutional sales
division of UnionBanc Investment Services LLC, which is the
broker-dealer subsidiary of Union Bank NA.
In Florida, Barclays hired Ileana Platt and Rafael Urquidi
from Credit Suisse's private banking division.
Platt and Urquidi are based out of Miami, where they report to
regional manager Marilyn Gonzalez.
Among other new hires, Barclays landed Adam Strauss from
Goldman Sachs' private wealth management division in Chicago,
where he now reports to regional manager Bill Scherr. Barry
Pederson, a former adviser at Morgan Keegan, Sterne Agee &
Leach, and A.G. Edwards, joined Barclays' Boston office, where
he reports to regional manager Marty Courage.
Representatives for the companies where the departures took
place either declined to comment or did not immediately return a
request for comment.
Barclays has been building its wealth management presence in
the United States, which currently has 14 offices, including its
trust company office.
Barclays' wealth and investment management division globally
has $287 billion in total client assets as of the end of
September. Barclays is expected to report its full-year 2012
results next Tuesday.