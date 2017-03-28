Barclays in talks to sell Zimbabwe bank to Malawi's First Merchant Bank

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in Washington
* Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in the north central region of Washington
LONDON, March 28 Barclays is in exclusive talks to sell its stake in Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe to Malawi's First Merchant Bank, First Merchant Bank said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for Barclays confirmed the bank is in early discussions with a prospective buyer for its 68 percent stake in the Zimbabwe bank.
Neither party disclosed a value for the prospective deal. Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe has a market capitalisation of $60 million, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting By Lawrence White)
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03