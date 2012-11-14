版本:
New Issue-Barclays Bank sells $3 bln in notes

Nov 14 Barclays Bank PLC on Wednesday
sold $3 billion of contingent capital notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.

BORROWER: BARCLAYS BANK

AMT $3 BLN       COUPON 7.625 PCT   MATURITY    11/21/2022   
TYPE NTS         ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY    5/21/2013 
MOODY'S N/A      YIELD 7.625 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/21/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD 603.7 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

