CORRECTED-Barclays says wealth unit exec Lowitt resigning

By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, April 12 Barclays said on Thursday
that Ian Lowitt, the last chief financial officer of Lehman
Brothers before its 2008 collapse, is leaving Barclays to take
an undisclosed job.
Lowitt served as chief operating officer of Barclays' wealth
management division for the Americas region.
"Ian Lowitt will be leaving Barclays to pursue another
opportunity. He will work with us during a transition, and we
wish him all the best," said Barclays spokeswoman Monique Wise,
who declined to comment on the duration of the transition
period.
It is not known where Lowitt plans to go. He did not return
calls to his office.
Lowitt, 48, was named CFO of Lehman, then the fourth-largest
U.S. investment bank, in June 2008, replacing Erin Callan as
Lehman's shares plunged. By September the company had collapsed
into the largest bankruptcy in U.S. history.
Lowitt joined Lehman in 1994 and rose through the ranks to
become treasurer in 2000. He was named chief administrative
officer in 2005.
Much of Lehman's investment banking and money management
businesses were acquired by Barclays PLC out of
bankruptcy court. They included a high-net worth private client
business that now comprises Barclays' wealth division, with $253
billion in client assets worldwide.