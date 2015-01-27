版本:
MOVES-Barclays Wealth and Investment appoints Francesco Grosoli in Europe

Jan 27 Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, the investment management unit of Barclays Plc , said it has appointed Francesco Grosoli head of wealth management Europe.

Grosoli has been working in wealth management with high net worth clients since 1989 and joined Barclays in May 2007, the company said.

He will lead the company's private banking business in Europe and report to Akshaya Bhargava, chief executive, Barclays Wealth and Investment Management.

The firm has also appointed Warren McRae as business chief operating officer for Europe. McRae will also continue with his existing responsibilities as chief operating officer for Switzerland and Monaco, Barclays said. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)
