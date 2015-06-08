Stifel to buy Barclays' U.S. wealth unit

June 8 Investment bank Stifel Financial Corp said on Monday it would buy Barclays Plc's U.S. wealth and investment management unit.

Barclays had about 180 financial advisers in the United States, managing about $56 billion as of May 31.

