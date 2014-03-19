BRIEF-Barco buys Montreal-based X2o Media for C$21 mln

BRIEF-HTG Molecular says entered into master services agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company
* Htg molecular diagnostics - entered into master services agreement with daiichi sankyo company, ltd for work to be performed in htg's veri/o laboratory
BRUSSELS, March 19 Barco NV : * Barco acquires Montreal-based x2o media,expanding its technology platform with advanced connectivity capabilities * Price of acquisition is set to C$21 million
* Citigroup said to name Carmen Haddad as head for Saudi Arabia - Bloomberg, citing sources
LONDON, April 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked officials to develop plans for a scrappage scheme for diesel cars as part of proposals to improve air quality, the Financial Times reported on Monday.