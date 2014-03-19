版本:
2014年 3月 19日

BRIEF-Barco buys Montreal-based X2o Media for C$21 mln

BRUSSELS, March 19 Barco NV : * Barco acquires Montreal-based x2o media,expanding its technology platform with advanced connectivity capabilities * Price of acquisition is set to C$21 million
