UPDATE 1-Barco to sell defence and aerospace business to Esterline

* Sale including assets for 150 mln euros

* Barco to invest funds on core display businesses

* For Esterline, acquisition increases European presence (Updates with company confirmation)

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 Belgian visual technology company Barco NV has agreed to sell its defence and aerospace business to U.S. firm Esterline Corporation for 150 million euros ($190 million).

Barco said the sale, which was expected to close in the next three to four months, would allow it to focus more on its core activities such as making digital cinema projectors, and high-end imaging systems for industries such as healthcare and power utilities.

The company added it would invest the funds to retain global leadership in these fields.

For aerospace and defence manufacturer Esterline, based in Bellevue, Washington, the deal will expand its presence in Europe. It currently has European headquarters in Versailles, France, with manufacturing sites also in Britain and Germany.

The divested business, employing 600 people, makes displays for air traffic control, for cockpits and for flight simulators as well as rugged work stations and screens the military can use in hostile environments.

The division posted a 10.5 percent fall in sales last year to 149.7 million euros ($189.6 million) and a core profit margin of 13.5 percent, below Barco's target of 15 percent.

Barco had said for at least a year that the business was not core and that it could be sold at the right price.

The defence and aerospace unit is a relatively small player in the overall market, which is dominated by U.S. companies often better placed to secure military contracts.

Furthermore margins have been under pressure, with government budget cuts pressuring prices.

Barco Chief Executive Eric Van Zele said a U.S. owner would be better placed to take the business forward.

(1 US dollar = 0.7888 euro)

(Writing By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Pravin Char)