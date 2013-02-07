UPDATE 1-Barco forecasts slower growth after strong 2012

* 2012 earnings higher than average in Reuters poll
* Forecasts growth to slow in 2013
* China orders boost entertainment division sales
* Shares open up 2.8 pct
BRUSSELS, Feb 7 Belgium visual display
technology company Barco reported a higher than
expected 24 percent increase in 2012 net profit on Thursday and
forecast growth this year albeit at a slower pace.
Strong orders from the growing Chinese cinema market buoyed
sales of digital cinema projectors, the market which has been
the engine of the company's growth for the last three years.
The company said it had expanded market share there and also
in Latin America and begun sales of projectors for IMAX
, which now has over 100 theatres in China.
Barco shares opened up 2.8 percent, making them among the
strongest performers on Euronext Brussels.
Stronger sales in the company's entertainment division were
bolstered by gains in its next largest divisions -- healthcare
and control rooms. However, orders at both declined, against a
6.4 percent rise for entertainment.
Barco said it expected to continue to generate profitable
growth, but at a slower pace than in 2012. Barco's order book
stood at 461.2 million euros ($624.4 million) at the end of the
year, 3.9 percent lower than at the close of 2011.