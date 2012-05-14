Baring Vostok invests $50 mln in TCS bank

MOSCOW May 14 Russia-focused private equity
firm Baring Vostok will invest $50 million into Tinkoff Credit
Systems (TCS), a fast-growing local mid-sized lender, TCS said
at the weekend.
TCS is majority-owned by founder and former bicycle racer
Oleg Tinkov, who is implementing a "branchless" model that makes
it possible to get a credit card at places like supermarket
checkouts.
TCS did not specify the stake Baring Vostok will get. Apart
from Tinkov, Goldman Sachs and Vostok Nafta Investments
are among shareholders with Russia's 101 lender by assets.
TCS' net income was $68.4 million in 2011, up 7.5 times on
the previous year, on revenue up 139 percent at $332 million,
according to a recent internal presentation.