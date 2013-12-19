Darden to spin off or sell Red Lobster restaurant chain

BRIEF-Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 bln - Bloomberg
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
Dec 19 Darden Restaurants Inc said it would sell or spin off its Red Lobster business, buckling under pressure from activist investor Barington Capital Group.
Barington wants Darden to split into two companies - one that operates its mature Olive Garden and Red Lobster chains and another that includes its higher-growth LongHorn Steakhouse, Seasons 52, Capital Grille, Yard House, Eddie V's and Bahama Breeze restaurants.
A source familiar with the situation said Darden subsequently hired Goldman Sachs as financial adviser.
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
SAO PAULO, April 14 A judge in Brazil's biggest city ruled this week that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San-Francisco-based company, threatening its business model in one of its biggest markets.
NEW YORK, April 14 United Airlines found itself on the defensive again on Friday after a passenger complained that a scorpion stung him during a flight from Texas, capping off a bruising week for the public image of the one of the world's largest carriers.