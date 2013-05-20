CORRECTED-S.Africa's Barloworld boosts H1 profit, Russia unit robust

(Corrects day of the week)
* Headline EPS at 321 cents vs 245 cents
* Revenue up 11 percent at 31.3 billion rand
JOHANNESBURG, May 20 South African industrial
group Barloworld Ltd boosted first-half profit by a
third on Monday, as a solid result in its Russian mining
equipment business offset slack demand at home.
Barloworld, which also sells cars and forklifts, said
headline earnings per share totalled 321 cents in the six months
to end-March compared with 245 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS, the primary measure of profit in South Africa,
strips out certain one-off items.
Barloworld, the biggest dealer of Caterpillar
earth-moving equipment in southern Africa, is a barometer for
the health of the region's vast mining industry.
Mining companies in South Africa have been forced to scale
back capital expenditure due to faltering commodity prices and
wildcat strikes.
Barloworld said revenue rose 11 percent to 31.3 billion rand
($3.34 billion) helped also by strong sales of Bucyrus
heavy-duty equipment.
The company paid $165 million for rights to Caterpillar's
Bucyrus business -- whose products include trucks and loaders
used in mining -- in South Africa, Botswana and Russia.
Shares in Barloworld have gained about 8 percent so far this
year largely in line with a 6 percent gain on the All-share
index
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)