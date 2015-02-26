版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 22:25 BJT

Barnes & Noble to spin off college books unit

Feb 26 Barnes & Noble Inc said it would spin off its college bookstore unit to focus on its retail business.

The spinoff is expected to be completed by the end of August, the company said. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐