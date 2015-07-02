UPDATE 2-Sears Canada CEO quits amid turnaround to join Barnes & Noble

* Sears Canada loses 2nd CEO in 10 months
* Barnes & Noble, Sears Canada both struggling with falling
sales
* Boire to lead Barnes & Noble after college books unit
spin-off
* Sears Canada's loss an "unfortunate event"-retail
consultant
* Barnes & Noble shares up 1 pct, Sears Canada flat
(Adds background, Sears Canada statement, shares)
July 2 Sears Canada Inc Chief Executive
Ronald Boire will leave the Canadian retailer in the midst of a
turnaround to take over the top job at struggling U.S. bookstore
chain Barnes & Noble Inc.
Sears Canada will now lose its second CEO since September as
the company tries to reverse a trend of six straight years of
falling sales.
"I think that this is an unfortunate event for Sears Canada
as Ron Boire was starting to build some positive momentum," said
Bruce Winder, an independent retail consultant.
Under Boire, Sears Canada in May posted its slowest
same-store sales decline in five quarters as his moves to spend
more on profitable merchandise categories, its website, and exit
money-losing product lines paid off.
Barnes & Noble is itself struggling against online retailers
such as Amazon.com and consumers' preference for
e-books. The company plans to spin off its fast-growing college
books business from its retail bookstores and Nook businesses,
where sales have been falling for at least a year.
Boire will first become CEO of Barnes & Noble's retail
division in September and then replace Michael Huseby as CEO
after the company spins off its college books business, Barnes &
Noble said on Thursday.
Winder called Boire a merchant and said, "whenever you put
in merchant at the top of a retailer I find that good things
happen usually."
Boire has previously been chief merchandising officer of
Sears and Kmart at Sears Holdings Corp, till October
the largest shareholder in Sears Canada. He was also merchandise
manager at electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc.
Sears Canada said Boire would leave at the end of the summer
and Chairman Brandon Stranzl would become executive chairman to
help carry out the company's current strategy.
Huseby will remain CEO of Barnes & Noble until the college
books business is spun off and will then become executive
chairman of the new company. This company, to be called Barnes &
Noble Education will continue to be led by current CEO Max
Roberts, Barnes & Noble has previously said.
Barnes & Noble's shares were up 1.2 percent at $26.06 in
late morning trading, while Sears Canada's were flat at C$7.55.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)