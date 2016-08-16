Barnes & Noble fires CEO Ronald Boire

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Barnes & Noble Inc said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Ronald Boire would leave the company as the board decided he was not a "good fit" for the bookstore chain operator.
Executive Chairman Leonard Riggio, who was scheduled to retire in September, will postpone his retirement to a later date, the company said.
Riggio, along with other company executives, will assume Boire's duties.
Barnes & Noble said it would immediately begin to look for a new CEO. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.