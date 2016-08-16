Barnes & Noble fires CEO Ronald Boire

Aug 16 Barnes & Noble Inc said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Ronald Boire would leave the company as the board decided he was not a "good fit" for the bookstore chain operator.

Executive Chairman Leonard Riggio, who was scheduled to retire in September, will postpone his retirement to a later date, the company said.

Riggio, along with other company executives, will assume Boire's duties.

Barnes & Noble said it would immediately begin to look for a new CEO. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)