2014年 9月 9日

Barnes & Noble sales fall on lower demand for Nook products

Sept 9 Barnes & Noble Inc said quarterly revenue fell 7 percent, hurt by lower sales of Nook products and weak performance at its online stores.

The company's net loss narrowed to $28.4 million, or 56 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 2, from $87 million, or $1.56 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.23 billion from $1.33 billion.

Comparable-store sales fell 5.1 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
