Barnes & Noble sales fall on lower demand for Nook products

BRIEF-Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 bln yen in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei
* Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 billion yen ($1.79 billion) in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei
Sept 9 Barnes & Noble Inc said quarterly revenue fell 7 percent, hurt by lower sales of Nook products and weak performance at its online stores.
The company's net loss narrowed to $28.4 million, or 56 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 2, from $87 million, or $1.56 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $1.23 billion from $1.33 billion.
Comparable-store sales fell 5.1 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 billion yen ($1.79 billion) in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei
* SI Financial Group Inc reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* Abacus announces approval of share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: