Barnes & Noble to buy Microsoft's stake in Nook business

Dec 4 Bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc said it would buy Microsoft Corp's 17 percent stake in its Nook business, comprising e-readers, e-books and college bookstores.

The company said its total revenue fell 2.6 percent to $1.69 billion in the second quarter, hurt mainly by its Nook business.

Net income fell to $12.3 million, or 12 cents per share, for the quarter ended Nov. 1 from $13.2 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Pearson Plc owns 5 percent of the Nook business. (Reporting By Ramkumar Iyer and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)