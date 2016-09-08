Barnes & Noble sales fall 6.6 pct as Nook sales decline

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Barnes & Noble Inc's quarterly sales fell 6.6 percent, as demand weakened further for its Nook tablets.
The largest U.S. bookstore chain operator's net loss narrowed to $14.4 million, or 20 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 30 from $34.9 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total sales fell to $913.9 million from $978.6 million.
Barnes & Noble said it now expects fiscal 2017 comparable store sales to decline in the low single digits. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)