Barnes & Noble sales fall for 5th straight quarter

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 9 Barnes & Noble Inc, the largest U.S. bookstore chain, reported a decline in sales for the fifth consecutive quarter, hurt by store closures, lower online sales and weak demand for its Nook tablets.
Net loss attributable to the company widened to $34.9 million, or 68 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 1, from $28.4 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 1.5 percent to $1.22 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.