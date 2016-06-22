版本:
Bookstore chain operator Barnes & Noble's sales fall 3.7 pct

June 22 Barnes & Noble Inc's quarterly sales fell 3.7 percent, the 8th straight quarter of decline, as the largest U.S. bookstore chain operator closed some stores and demand weakened further for its Nook tablets.

The company's net loss widened to $30.6 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 30 from $19.4 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales fell to $876.7 million from $910.1 million.

Sales at Barnes & Noble's retail stores open at least a year fell 0.8 percent, excluding its Nook e-reader business. Analysts on average had expected a 1 percent rise, according to Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

