Activist investor Sandell presses for Barnes & Noble sale - WSJ
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的"度"至关重要
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的"度"至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
2017年7月25日 / 凌晨3点15分 / 1 天内

Activist investor Sandell presses for Barnes & Noble sale - WSJ

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Activist investor Sandell Asset Management Corp wants Barnes & Noble to try to sell itself again, saying the bookstore chain will benefit from a new owner, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Sandell has recently bought a stake in Barnes & Noble and is among its top 10 investors, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2uSwmEi

Barnes & Noble could attract a bid of more than $12 a share, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a letter from Sandell.

Based on Monday's closing share price of $7.10, Barnes & Noble's market value is about $515 million.

John Malone's Liberty Media Corp proposed buying Barnes & Noble for $1.02 billion in 2011, but ended up investing in preferred shares it could convert into a stake later.

In 2014, Liberty sold almost all its stake, ending a nearly three-year bet that the retailer would emerge as a dominant seller of e-books. reut.rs/2uUsEcY

Barnes & Noble and Sandell were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

