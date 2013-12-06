版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 7日 星期六 00:31 BJT

BRIEF-Barnes & Noble down 3.7 percent after report SEC is investigating company's accounting

NEW YORK Dec 6 Barnes & Noble Inc : * Down 3.7 percent to $15.78 after report the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the bookseller's accounting

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐