版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 3日 星期四 21:58 BJT

BRIEF-Barnes and Noble down in premarket

NEW YORK Jan 3 Barnes & Noble Inc : * Shares fall 3.5 percent in premarket trading after holiday sales data
