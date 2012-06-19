UPDATE 3-Barnes & Noble sales weak on Nook returns

* Q4 loss 98 cts/shr vs View 93 cts/shr
* Sees FY retail comp sales down
* Shares close down 4 percent
By Brad Dorfman and Phil Wahba
June 19 Barnes & Noble Inc reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by disappointing
sales of its Nook digital books and e-readers, and the top U.S.
bookstore chain expects sales at its stores to fall this fiscal
year.
The bookseller's sales in the fourth-quarter were hurt by
returns of the device from retailers as well as price cuts put
in place in February on some versions of the device to compete
with Amazon.com's Kindle franchise.
The company, which has bet its future on staking a claim in
the e-books industry, suffered a setback as Nook revenue fell
10.5 percent.
"The weakness should remind investors of the constant need
for investments and the intense competition with Amazon and
Apple," said Credit Suisse analyst Gary Balter in a note.
But keeping Nook competitive is expensive: the Nook business
lost $77 million on revenue of $163.6 million in the quarter.
After getting a bump thanks to defunct rival Borders Group's
bankruptcy in recent quarters, the company expects sales at
existing bookstores to drop by a low to mid-single digit percent
in the current fiscal year.
Barnes & Noble shares closed down 4 percent at $14.63. They
are down 43.7 percent from a 52-week high in April.
UPHILL BATTLE
The company has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into
the development of the Nook, including a recent, well reviewed
glow-in-the-dark model, whose positive reviews allowed it to
garner some 27 percent of the U.S. e-books market in the 2-1/2
years since the reader was launched.
But that compares with 60 percent for Amazon, and in
January, the retailer acknowledged slower-than-expected sales of
devices such as the black-and-white Nook Simple Touch.
As the black and white e-reader market matures, the
battleground is shifting more to color e-readers and tablets
that offer more media, and not just text.
"That's where Barnes & Noble has an uphill battle,"
Morningstar analyst Peter Wahlstrom said. "Amazon has a distinct
lead in that area."
Barnes & Noble is counting on a deal with Microsoft Corp
and reduced development expenses for Nook to ease
losses for the digital business this fiscal year.
The deal, in which Microsoft will invest $300 million and
get a 17.6 percent stake in a new subsidiary consisting of the
Nook digital business and its College bookstore chain, is
expected to close later this year.
Microsoft announced plans on Monday to launch its own line
of tablet computers to compete with Apple Inc's iPad.
Barnes & Noble also plans to have Nook devices and digital
book stores in some international markets for the holiday
season.
Revenue for the quarter was $1.38 billion, up slightly from
a year earlier, but below the average analyst estimate of $1.48
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company posted a net loss of $57.7 million, or $1.08 per
share, for the quarter, compared with $59.4 million, or $1.04
per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, the loss was 98 cents a share,
compared with the average analyst estimate of a loss of 93
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Same-store sales at its 700 super stores rose 4.5 percent
compared with the year-earlier quarter. But some of that
increase was due to more of a boost than the company expected
from Borders going out of business.
Same-store sales at its College bookstore chain, which
generates nearly one quarter of revenue, fell 2.2 percent during
the quarter. But Credit Suisse's Balter said Barnes & Noble has
been able to win new contracts.