UPDATE 2-Barnes & Noble names head of digital division as CEO

By Phil Wahba
Jan 8 Barnes & Noble Inc said on
Wednesday that Michael Huseby, the head of its digital division,
was named chief executive, a move Wall Street interpreted to
mean the bookseller still sees e-books and e-readers as a
priority.
The largest U.S. bookstore chain had been without a CEO
since July, when William Lynch resigned in the wake of several
quarters of poor sales of Barnes & Noble's Nook e-readers and
e-books business, which he developed. Last quarter, Nook
division sales fell 32 percent, continuing the decline.
Huseby joined Barnes & Noble as finance chief in March 2012
and was made head of its Nook digital unit last summer.
The selection of Huseby "shows tech still a priority," said
Barclays Capital analyst Alan Rifkin in the headline of a
research note.
In November, he told investors that Barnes & Noble was in
the device business "to stay," although the company had
suggested in June it would scale back its digital business.
The company is facing declining sales in all its units, in
its Nook business, its superstores and at its college stores,
and Huseby has his work cut out for him, Rifkin said.
"We remain concerned around material same-store sales
declines in the Retail segment, volatility in the College
segment and significant losses in the NOOK segment," Rifkin
wrote.
In November, Barnes & Noble estimated it had a 20 percent
share of the U.S. e-books market, compared with about 27 percent
in February.
Two years ago, Barnes & Noble floated the idea of splitting
the company, with one entity for its digital and college
business and the other for retail. The retailer abandoned those
plans in August and Chairman and founder Leonard Riggio decided
not to make an offer for the retail business, an idea he floated
in February 2013.
Huseby has experience in spinning off businesses and
overseeing mergers. Earlier in his career, he worked at AT&T
Broadband and led the team that completed its merger with
Comcast in 2002, and he spun off two businesses at Cablevision
Systems Corp, where he was chief financial officer from
2004 to 2011.
Barnes & Noble said in a regulatory filing late Wednesday
that Huseby was entitled to an annual base salary of $1.2
million. He is also eligible for a target bonus of not less than
200 percent of his annual base salary.
At the time of his hiring, Barnes & Noble touted Huseby's
deal-making skills.
The bookseller is set to report its holiday sales on
Thursday.
Barnes & Noble shares closed at $14.63 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.