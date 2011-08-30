UPDATE 4-Barnes & Noble sees strong Nook growth;shares jump

* Sees FY loss 10-50 cts/share vs Street view loss 16 cts
* Sees sales boost $150-$200 mln from Borders liquidation
* Sees FY Nook, ebooks revs $1.8 bln, or 24 pct of total
* Shares close up about 15 pct at $13.13
By Phil Wahba
NEW YORK, Aug 30 Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N)
forecast sales of its Nook e-reader and e-books would more than
double this fiscal year to $1.8 billion and said book sales
would get a lift from the demise of rival Borders, sending its
shares up about 15 percent
The largest U.S. bookstore chain, which has bet its future
on the success of the Nook, reported a narrower quarterly loss
on Tuesday as the popularity of the Nook helped mitigate
flagging book sales.
Sales of the Nook group of devices, which includes a
standalone as well as a touch-screen reader, rose 140 percent
to $277 million in the quarter, comprising nearly 20 percent of
the company's total sales. That made it a larger business than
the College Bookstore chain of 635 stores, where sales fell.
Chief Executive William Lynch told analysts on a conference
call the bookseller has 26 percent to 27 percent of the e-book
market, the same market share he claimed last quarter.
In terms of sales, Nook is the No. 2 e-reader after
Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Kindle. It also competes with Apple
Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad tablet.
If the Nook and the e-books sales it generates live up to
Barnes & Noble's expectations, they would account for a quarter
of the chain's sales and all of its growth.
Sales at Barnes & Noble superstores slipped again in the
fiscal first quarter, ended July 30, as readers continued
migrating to e-books. The pain was made worse by Borders'
liquidation sales, which are scheduled to end next month.
Barnes & Noble expects sales to get a net bump for the year
of $150 million to $200 million as Borders shoppers move to
Barners & Noble. Lynch expects stores to see their highest
traffic in five years this holiday season.
Sales at its namesake superstores open at least 15 months
fell 1.6 percent during the first quarter, while same-store
sales at its College Bookstore chain were down 1.8 percent.
Barnes & Noble reported a loss of $56.6 million, or 99
cents per share, for the quarter, compared with a loss of $62.5
million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.
The retailer's shares closed up $1.70 at $13.13 on Tuesday
on the New York Stock Exchange.
INVESTING IN NOOK
Barnes & Noble put itself up for sale a year ago but
attracted only one firm offer -- a bid in May from John
Malone's Liberty Media Corp LINTA.O, which ultimately decided
to invest $204 million in the company rather than buy it
outright. [ID:nN1E77H1SJ]
Lynch said in an earlier statement that Barnes & Noble
would continue to invest "appropriately" in the Nook. The money
from Liberty will be used primarily to keep the Nook
competitive.
With books sales declining, Barnes & Noble is wise to focus
on building up the Nook, an analyst said.
"All the cash flow generation is from the stores and
they're diverting it to the one area of growth: digital books,"
said Morningstar analyst Pete Wahlstrom.
Barnes & Noble, which operates 704 bookstores, expects
total sales of $7.4 billion for the fiscal year, which ends
next April, in line with analysts' estimates.
The company expects same-store sales at its bookstores to
rise 2 percent to 3 percent for the year, helped primarily by
Nook devices and, to some degree, by toys and games. It expects
flat same-store sales at the College Bookstore division.
Barnes & Noble expects a full-year loss of 10 cents to 50
cents per share. Analysts on average expect a loss of 16 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
