UPDATE 1-Barnes & Noble CFO steps down

Oct 21 Barnes & Noble Inc's (BKS.N) chief financial officer has stepped down and will be replaced on an interim basis by the bookseller's controller.

Joseph Lombardi, who has worked for Barnes & Noble for nine years, will stay on as a non-officer employee until the middle of next year to help with the transition while the company looks for a permanent replacement, Barnes & Noble said on Friday.

The retailer, the largest U.S. bookstore chain, did not give a reason for Lombardi's resignation.

Allen Lindstrom, who has been Barnes & Noble's corporate controller for nearly four years, will fill in for now. Earlier in his career, Lindstrom was CFO at Liberty Travel. (Reporting by Phil Wahba, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

