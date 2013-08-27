Barnes & Noble's retail head sells shares

BRIEF-Westaim Corp reports Q4 loss per share $0.01
* The Westaim Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter results
Aug 26 Barnes & Noble Inc's retail group head Mitchell Klipper sold about two-thirds of his shares in the beleaguered retailer in the past few days, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Klipper, 55, who has been the chief executive of Barnes & Noble's retail group since March 2010, sold about 400,996 shares at prices ranging from $13.99 to $14.53, raising more than $5.5 million, the filing showed. ()
As of the company's recent proxy filing dated July 29, Klipper owned 622,000 shares. He is the second-highest paid executive of the company and owns about 1 percent of its outstanding shares.
The disclosure comes a week after the largest U.S. bookstore chain's founder and top shareholder, Leonard Riggio, suspended plans to make an offer for the retail business.
NEW YORK, March 30 The sell-off of municipal bonds tied to the bankruptcy filing of Westinghouse Electric Co paused on Thursday as investors reconsidered concerns on the likelihood that construction of four U.S. nuclear power plants hit by billions in cost overruns will be completed.
NEW YORK, March 30 Investors poured $5.6 billion into U.S.-based taxable-bond funds during the latest week, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.