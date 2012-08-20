Barnes & Noble to bring Nook e-reader to Britain

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 Barnes & Noble Inc on Monday said it would bring its Nook e-reader to Britain this autumn, marking its first international expansion.
The company will start selling its Nook Simple Touch and Simple Touch with glow light e-readers through some British retailers in October. The company said it will name the retailers shortly.
Barnes & Noble will also launch the www.nook.co.uk online store.
The Nook has been a popular product in the United States, helping Barnes & Noble mitigate the decline of brick-and-mortar bookstores. The retailer says it has won 27 percent of the U.S. e-book market, but it has also cut prices on the Nook as it competes with Amazon.com's Kindle e-reader and Kindle fire tablet.
Barnes & Noble shares were down 1.1 percent at $12.20 in early New York Stock Exchange trading.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.