UPDATE 3-Barnes & Noble launches new tablets in e-books fight

* Launches lighter, 7-inch and 9-inch HD devices
* Tablets can have multiple users with own home pages
* Due to hit U.S. stores in November
* Barnes & Noble shares up 6.2 percent
By Phil Wahba
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Barnes & Noble Inc's
first high-definition tablets, unveiled on Wednesday, were well
received by analysts who said the devices keep the bookseller in
the fight with Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and
Google Inc - for now.
The largest U.S. bookstore chain has staked its future on
success in the growing e-books industry in the face of declining
sales of physical books that last year led to the bankruptcy of
the Borders bookstore chain.
Barnes & Noble introduced a $199 7-inch Nook HD tablet that
will go up against similar, recently launched products by Google
and Amazon.com this holiday season.
The company also unveiled a $269 9-inch Nook HD+ tablet that
will compete with the Apple iPad.
"The devices are an improvement in important ways over the
previous generations of the Nook, and they one-up Amazon in some
areas," Forrester Research analyst Sarah Rotman Epps told
Reuters.
While the new products are thinner and lighter than rivals
and follow a few months after Microsoft said it would invest
$605 million in Barnes & Noble's Nook e-reader and college
business, the bookstore chain still faces a daunting task.
"Barnes & Noble is the smallest player trying to do the
software and the hardware development, and they don't have the
financial means beyond what Microsoft has already fronted them
to keep up in the arms race," said Morningstar analyst Peter
Wahlstrom.
In many ways, Barnes & Noble, which operates nearly 700
stores, has defied expectations. It beat Amazon to the
marketplace with touchscreen devices and a color reader in
recent years, and won plaudits from reviewers this year for its
glow-in-the-dark Nook that allows someone to read with the
lights off so as not to disturb others.
Since the chain launched its first Nook device, a basic
e-reader, in 2009, it has won as much as 30 percent of the U.S.
e-books market. Amazon is the leader with about 60 percent.
This race has proven expensive and, so far, unprofitable.
The battle with Amazon is taking a toll. Barnes & Noble reported
lower Nook sales last quarter, after earlier quarters of torrid
growth, hurt by price cuts to fight Amazon's aggressive pricing.
"Barnes & Noble must continue to invest to introduce new
products with enhanced features at prices that are the same as
or lower than older, less-sophisticated devices," Barclays
Capital analyst Alan Rifkin wrote in a research note. The
problem is that hurts profits and margins, he said.
But the company's chief said the Nook devices are essential
to helping it generate sales of digital content.
"We're growing the digital content portion of the business,
and that's where we envision making our economics," Barnes &
Noble's William Lynch told Reuters at a media event on Tuesday.
Shares of Barnes & Noble rose 6.2 percent to $13.03
in afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading.
For a factbox comparing Nook, iPad and Kindle:
BRUISING PRICE WARS
The tablet market is among the fastest-growing sectors of
the technology industry. Research firm Gartner forecasts that
sales will almost double this year, to 118.9 million units.
Barnes & Noble is in some ways at a disadvantage. Amazon can
use its Prime shipping service and amazon.com site to draw users
to its Kindle tablets. Apple, which has sold tens of millions of
iPads, has an indisputable "cool" factor.
So Barnes & Noble needs to focus on its natural customer:
the reader that comes to its stores to buy books.
"A key growth area is to get their existing customer base
onto the digital platform," Forrester's Epps said, adding that
the new devices would help.
For these new devices, Barnes & Noble added features that
allows each member in a family to share a Nook tablet, becoming
the first tablet to let each user create a home page and
customize preferences.
There are also parental controls that can prevent kids from
adult content or going shopping.
The company hopes a new video-streaming and download service
for Nook will help narrow the gap with Amazon and Apple, which
offer more content on their devices.
Barnes & Noble emphasized features such as image resolution
and page-turning technology given the needs of its basic
customers; book and magazine readers.
"We are playing in the tablet space, but reading is at our
core," Lynch said.
The 7-inch tablet weighs 11.1 ounces. Its larger sibling is
18.2 ounces, making it lighter than the iPad and making them
both more appropriate for reading, he added. The iPad weighs
about 23 ounces.
Barnes & Noble's new devices, available for pre-order on
Wednesday, will ship in October and be in U.S. stores in
November. They will be on sale in Britain beginning in late
November at chains including Sainsbury's and Waitrose.