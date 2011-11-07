FACTBOX-Nook tablet versus Kindle Fire

Nov 7 Barnes & Noble Inc ( BKS.N ) unveiled its first tablet computer on Monday, taking on Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN.O ). [ID:nN1E7A60QJ]

Here is a comparison of the main features of the Nook tablet from Barnes & Noble and Amazon's Kindle Fire tablet: PRICE * The Kindle Fire costs $199. * The Nook Tablet costs $249. SCREEN * The Fire and the Nook Tablet have 7-inch color screens. WEIGHT * Amazon's Fire weighs 14.6 ounces. * The Nook Tablet weighs 14.1 ounces. CONNECTION * The Fire and the Nook Tablet are Wi-Fi only. PROCESSOR * Amazon's tablet has a 1 GHz dual-core processor with 512MB of RAM. * The Nook Tablet has 1 GHz dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM. STORAGE * The Fire comes with 8 gigabytes of internal storage. * The Nook Tablet has 16 gigabytes that can be expanded to 32 gigabytes. BATTERY LIFE * The Fire lasts eight hours for reading, 7.5 for video. * The Nook Tablet offers 11.5 hours of reading time, nine hours of video. APPS * The Fire accesses Amazon's Android App store, which has roughly 10,000 apps. * The Nook Tablet accesses Nook Apps and will offer "thousands" of apps from third-party developers by the holidays. BOOKS * Fire users will be able to access more than 1 million Kindle e-books. * Nook Tablet users can access more than 2.5 million Barnes & Noble e-books and other publications. VIDEO * The Fire can tap more than 100,000 movies and TV shows to buy or rent. Amazon Prime members, who pay $79 a year, can stream 11,000 movies and TV shows for free. * The Nook Tablet comes with Netflix and Hulu Plus preloaded with free trials. Device will also offer the Flixster with UltraViolet service soon. MUSIC * The Kindle Fire gives access to more than 17 million songs via Amazon's MP3 service online. * The Nook Tablet will store users' music and has music services including Pandora and Rhapsody preloaded with free 14-day trials. (Reporting by Alistair Barr in San Francisco, editing by Matthew Lewis)