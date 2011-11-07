版本:
FACTBOX-Nook tablet versus Kindle Fire

 Nov 7 Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) unveiled its
first tablet computer on Monday, taking on Amazon.com Inc
(AMZN.O). [ID:nN1E7A60QJ]
 Here is a comparison of the main features of the Nook
tablet from Barnes & Noble and Amazon's Kindle Fire tablet:
  PRICE
  * The Kindle Fire costs $199.
  * The Nook Tablet costs $249.
  SCREEN
  * The Fire and the Nook Tablet have 7-inch color screens.
  WEIGHT
  * Amazon's Fire weighs 14.6 ounces.
  * The Nook Tablet weighs 14.1 ounces.
  CONNECTION
  * The Fire and the Nook Tablet are Wi-Fi only.
  PROCESSOR
  * Amazon's tablet has a 1 GHz dual-core processor with 512MB
  of RAM.
  * The Nook Tablet has 1 GHz dual-core processor and 1GB of
  RAM.
  STORAGE
  * The Fire comes with 8 gigabytes of internal storage.
  * The Nook Tablet has 16 gigabytes that can be expanded to 32
  gigabytes.
  BATTERY LIFE
  * The Fire lasts eight hours for reading, 7.5 for video.
  * The Nook Tablet offers 11.5 hours of reading time, nine
  hours of video.
  APPS
  * The Fire accesses Amazon's Android App store, which has
  roughly 10,000 apps.
  * The Nook Tablet accesses Nook Apps and will offer
  "thousands" of apps from third-party developers by the
  holidays.
  BOOKS
  * Fire users will be able to access more than 1 million
  Kindle e-books.
  * Nook Tablet users can access more than 2.5 million Barnes &
  Noble e-books and other publications.
  VIDEO
  * The Fire can tap more than 100,000 movies and TV shows to
  buy or rent. Amazon Prime members, who pay $79 a year, can
  stream 11,000 movies and TV shows for free.
  * The Nook Tablet comes with Netflix and Hulu Plus preloaded
  with free trials. Device will also offer the Flixster with
  UltraViolet service soon.
  MUSIC
  * The Kindle Fire gives access to more than 17 million songs
  via Amazon's MP3 service online.
  * The Nook Tablet will store users' music and has music
  services including Pandora and Rhapsody preloaded with free
  14-day trials.
 (Reporting by Alistair Barr in San Francisco, editing by
Matthew Lewis)

