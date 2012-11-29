UPDATE 1-Barnes & Noble's net loss shrinks on Nook strength

Nov 29 Barnes & Noble Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by a pickup in sales of digital content and its Nook e-readers.

On a net basis, the largest U.S. bookstore chain reported income of $2.2 million in its fiscal second quarter that ended on Oct. 27, versus a net loss of $6.6 million a year ago.

Yet preferred stock dividends and accretion of dividends on preferred stock led to a net loss of 4 cents per share in the quarter, which compares with a loss of 17 cents per share a year earlier.

On that basis, analysts on average were expecting a loss of 6 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Barnes & Noble's shares fell 1.6 percent in premarket trading to $15.80, from Wednesday's close of $16.05.