Barnes & Noble quarterly revenue falls 10.3 percent

Feb 26 Barnes & Noble Inc, the largest U.S. bookstore chain, on Wednesday reported a profit for the holiday quarter, despite a drop in revenue, as it lowered its Nook digital business costs.

The bookseller said revenue fell 10.3 percent to $2 billion in the third quarter ended Jan. 25 as sales of Nook digital books and devices dropped by more than half. Comparable sales in its bookstores, excluding Nook products such as e-readers, were down 0.5 percent.

The company posted a net profit of $63.2 million, or 86 cents a share for the quarter, compared with a year-earlier loss of $3.7 million, or 14 cents a share.
